Closing arguments wrap in Vancouver double murder trial where video games took centre stage

WARNING: This story contains graphic details and is not suitable for all readers.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case against a Vancouver man on trial for the murder of two people in their home in 2017 by stressing that the accused had planned the killing in advance, while rejecting a theory that he believed he was inside a video game.

Rocky Rambo Wei Nam Kam has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder, though has admitted to the slayings and described them in detail on the stand.

The question before the court now is not whether Kam killed respected occupational therapist Dianna Mah-Jones, 64, and her retired husband Richard Jones, 68, but whether it was planned and deliberate.

On Wednesday, Crown counsel Daniel Mulligan said that was indeed the case.

“His motive is clear,” he told the court. “He wanted to experience killing someone.

“In the process, he prolonged and clearly relished the experience.”

Mulligan continued that Kam showed a “complete lack of empathy” for his victims, who were found in a blood-splattered shower stall in a scene police described as “catastrophic.”

Mah-Jones suffered a slit throat while Jones had been hacked with a hatchet and stabbed more than 100 times.

The court has heard that Kam was obsessed with violent video games, and the judge ruled last week that testimony from clinical psychologist Dr. Edward Shen, arguing he may have been in a “gaming consciousness,” was admissible.

Kam’s defence has pushed the theory that the accused thought he was in one of those video games at the time of the killings.

In describing meetings with Kam, Shen described moments where Kam expressed surprise that the victims did not act like those in the games.

Mulligan rejected the defence’s argument, pointing out that Kam — who spent days on the stand during the trial last month — never testified that he thought he was in a video game.

Mulligan told the court Kam has not been diagnosed with a mental or internet gaming disorder, adding the “murders were carried out in a controlled and methodical manner” with “execution-style injury.”

The Crown’s closing arguments began on Tuesday, when Mulligan said Kam is a “demonstrated liar” and “not a credible witness.”

He also pushed back against claims made during defence lawyer Glen Orris’s own closing arguments that the Crown had not proved the case for murder beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mulligan said the issue was not that Kam was unable to reveal his motive, but that he was unwilling.

The court has seen video evidence showing Kam purchasing a hatchet, gloves and other items used in the killing, which could possibly show planning, but Orris said there is no evidence of deliberation.

Mulligan told the court that Kam had a deliberate plan to inflict pain and kill at least one person.

The Crown told the court the crimes were premeditated – Kam bought the weapons, hid before both attacks and deliberately dumped evidence.

The Crown has previously shown evidence that Kam had done internet searches for crime scene cleanup, tasers and drugs to knock people out, suggesting it was part of his preparation for the crime.

Justice Laura Gerow will deliver her verdict on April 3.