Edmonton woman forgives attacker-turned-rescuer who allegedly assaulted her, set house on fire

Police say an Edmonton woman was beaten and her house was set on fire but the victim told Global News she forgives her attacker​.

Dora Campbell, 72, is now recovering at the University of Alberta Hospital following an alleged violent assault on Feb. 15 that she said left her with a broken hip, bruising and stitches.

Dora told Global News were it not for the final act of her attacker, it could have been much worse.

It began Saturday morning when a visit from a man known to the family went horribly wrong.

Dora’s granddaughter Crystal Campbell, whom she refers to her as her daughter, was in the basement of the home when she said the visit got out of control.

“My daughter screamed, ‘Take the axe, he chopped me on my head,'” Dora said Wednesday. “She was bleeding.

“He [said] he’s going to kill me and my daughter and I said, ‘No, not until I say my prayer for you and your grandma. I hope you do better, I got nothing against you, I was getting to like you.'”

Dora said this is when the situation escalated. She said the man ran upstairs and lit the house on fire, leaving both women in the basement. Smoke began to flow through the home.

“I told [Crystal], ‘Step on the chair and put your feet on it and break the window. Just go right through and don’t stop,'” Dora said.

Crystal escaped, but Dora was still stuck inside.

“Too [much] smoke to go out myself, I can’t stand up… He ran out [but] he came back [and] told me to put my arm around him. He put me outside on the front stairs,” Dora said.

That is when Dora said her attacker turned into her rescuer.

“He saved my life. He went back downstairs to get me out, that’s why I forgive him in that part. I told him, ‘Thank you very much,’ and I thank God,” Dora said.

A GoFundMe page has been created to support the family.

Jade Boskoyous, 33, is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson. Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service

Police have issued a province-wide arrest warrant for 33-year-old Jade Boskoyous. He is wanted for attempted murder, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and arson.

If you know where Boskoyous is, call police at 780-423-4567 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

This domestic violence incident is under investigation, police said.