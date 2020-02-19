Menu

Manitoba rinks book semifinal spots at World Junior Curling Championships

By Russ Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted February 19, 2020 5:50 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 5:53 pm
Manitoba wins double gold on the men's and women's side at the Canadian junior curling championships.
Manitoba wins double gold on the men's and women's side at the Canadian junior curling championships. Curl Manitoba

The Canadian women and men have secured semifinal spots at the World Junior Curling Championships.

Jacques Gauthier’s Manitoba men’s rink improved to a tournament-best 7-1 with a 6-1 win over host Russia skip Andrey Dudov on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Zacharias’s Manitoba women’s rink upped its record to 6-1 with a 7-4 win over Denmark’s Mathilde Halse.

READ MORE: Double gold for Manitoba curlers at Canadian junior curling championships

Zacharias, third Karlee Burgess, second Emily Zacharias and lead Lauren Lenentine are second behind Korea (7-0) with two draws left in the round-robin.

Denmark, Russia and Japan are all 4-3, while Latvia and Switzerland both are 3-4.

READ MORE: Carey coach tells official to ‘shut up’ at Canadian women’s curling championship

Canada wraps up the round-robin with games against Latvia and Korea.

Story continues below advertisement

Winnipeg’s Braden Calvert was the last Manitoban to win the men’s title at world juniors in 2015. Kelly MacKenzie was the only Manitoba junior champion to go on to win the world junior women’s title in 1995.

The semifinals are scheduled for Friday.

Celebrating Manitoba 150 at Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel
Celebrating Manitoba 150 at Ironman Outdoor Curling Bonspiel
© 2020 The Canadian Press
