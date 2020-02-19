Police connect mischief incident at Richmond Hill theatre to pair in Kitchener, Whitby

Send this page to someone via email

A third incident at a movie theatre in Richmond Hill has been connected by police to ones which saw moviegoers at theatres in Waterloo and Whitby attacked with bear spray last October.

Police say that on Oct. 4 at around 1 p.m., a man went into a showing of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy at Landmark Cinemas on Gateway Park in Kitchener.

He then used a knife to damage the screen before turning on the audience with bear spray, according to police.

Police say the movie’s original language was Hindu with English subtitles, but this theatre offered the film in Telugu.

Two hours later, a similar scenario played out at Landmark Cinemas on Consumers Drive in Whitby, according to police.

During another screening of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, police allege a man entered the theatre, cut the screen and began spraying patrons with bear spray.

Police now say a third incident on the same day at a theatre on York Boulevard in Richmond Hill is connected to the same suspect.

Just before midnight, a man entered into a screening of the same film and proceeded to slice up the screen, but it’s not known if bear spray was used in this instance, police said.

The suspect is being described as being around 25 to 30 years old, with a thin build and black beard. He was wearing gold-rimmed eyeglasses, black track pants, a black hoodie and light grey shoes.

Investigators believe the same male is responsible for all three incidents.

Police are looking to identify and speak with the male captured in images that were released on Wednesday in connection to the investigation.

“They are pretty clear cut pictures so we are hoping the public can identify the man,” Const. Andre Johnston told Global News.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4441 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.