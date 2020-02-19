New U.S. citizen Neil Young posts open letter to Donald Trump: ‘You are a disgrace to my country’

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian rock legend Neil Young has penned an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a “disgrace to my country.”

The Heart of Gold rocker wasn’t referring to Canada, either.

Nope, only a month after being naturalized as an official U.S. citizen, Young, 74, went on a scathing rant defending his country against its Republican leader on Tuesday via the Neil Young Archives.

In the lengthy letter, the Toronto-born musician criticized Trump, 73, writing, “Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable.”

Judging by the direction of the digital outburst, it seems Young was triggered about Trump’s consistent usage of his 1989 rock anthem Rockin’ in the Free World at a number of his campaign rallies.

He continued: “Rockin’ in the Free World is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band.

“That way,” added Young, “you could have been onstage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good, and you might be…”

The Crazy Horse frontman later said he hopes that when (or if) Rockin’ in the Free World or any of his other songs are played at a rally, that Trump is haunted by his voice.

“Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who does not support you,” said the musician. “Me.”

Though Young has made it clear on several occasions that he does not support Trump, he said he still has respect for those who voted for him in the 2016 presidential election.

“I don’t blame the people who voted for you,” he wrote.

“I support their right to express themselves,” he continued, adding, “although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies, they are true Americans.

“I have their back.”

Suggesting Trump is an active climate change denier once again, Young added, “Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis.

“Our first black president was a better man than you are,” he said, referring to Barack Obama, who served as the United States’ 44th president from 2009 to 2017.

Furthermore, Young insinuated that he would be endorsing Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He wrote:

“One of your opponents has the answers I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly. He is not popular with the Democratic establishment because, unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Crisis, the end of the world as we know it.”

He is truly fighting for the USA,” added Young.

“His initials are BS. Not his policies. We are going to vote you out and Make America Great Again,” he concluded