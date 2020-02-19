Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

New U.S. citizen Neil Young posts open letter to Donald Trump: ‘You are a disgrace to my country’

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 4:28 pm
Neil Young performs on Day 2 of Festival d'Ete de Quebec on July 6, 2018 in Quebec City.
Neil Young performs on Day 2 of Festival d'Ete de Quebec on July 6, 2018 in Quebec City. Scott Legato/Getty Images

Canadian rock legend Neil Young has penned an open letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, calling him a “disgrace to my country.”

The Heart of Gold rocker wasn’t referring to Canada, either.

Nope, only a month after being naturalized as an official U.S. citizen, Young, 74, went on a scathing rant defending his country against its Republican leader on Tuesday via the Neil Young Archives.

In the lengthy letter, the Toronto-born musician criticized Trump, 73, writing, “Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment, and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable.”

Judging by the direction of the digital outburst, it seems Young was triggered about Trump’s consistent usage of his 1989 rock anthem Rockin’ in the Free World at a number of his campaign rallies.

Story continues below advertisement

He continued: “Rockin’ in the Free World is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band.

“That way,” added Young, “you could have been onstage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good, and you might be…”

READ MORE: The Strokes announce 1st album in 7 years, drop new single ‘At the Door’

The Crazy Horse frontman later said he hopes that when (or if) Rockin’ in the Free World or any of his other songs are played at a rally, that Trump is haunted by his voice.

“Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying U.S. citizen who does not support you,” said the musician. “Me.”

Story continues below advertisement
Donald Trump mocks Jane Fonda for arrest during climate protests
Donald Trump mocks Jane Fonda for arrest during climate protests

Though Young has made it clear on several occasions that he does not support Trump, he said he still has respect for those who voted for him in the 2016  presidential election.

“I don’t blame the people who voted for you,” he wrote.

“I support their right to express themselves,” he continued, adding, “although they have been lied to, and in many cases believed the lies, they are true Americans.

“I have their back.”

READ MORE: Neil Young granted U.S. citizenship 54 years after moving there

Suggesting Trump is an active climate change denier once again, Young added, “Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis.

“Our first black president was a better man than you are,” he said, referring to Barack Obama, who served as the United States’ 44th president from  2009 to 2017.

Furthermore, Young insinuated that he would be endorsing Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. He wrote:

Story continues below advertisement

“One of your opponents has the answers I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly. He is not popular with the Democratic establishment because, unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Crisis, the end of the world as we know it.”

He is truly fighting for the USA,” added Young.

“His initials are BS. Not his policies. We are going to vote you out and Make America Great Again,” he concluded

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Donald TrumpTrumpNeil YoungNeil Young 2020Neil Young ArchivesNeil Young citizenshipNeil Young PoliticsNeil Young AmericanNeil Young on Donald Trump
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.