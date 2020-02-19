Menu

Canada

Herd of 15 bison on the lam in Hythe, Alberta after escaping trailer

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 3:12 pm
RCMP are warning the public after a herd of 15 bison escaped a trailer in the Hythe, Alta. area.
RCMP are warning the public after a herd of 15 bison escaped a trailer in the Hythe, Alta. area. Hythe Fire Department / Facebook

A herd of bison is on the run from RCMP in the village of Hythe, Alta., after escaping a livestock trailer Tuesday evening.

Beaverlodge RCMP said that 15 bison escaped their trailer while the owner had parked at the Hythe Husky gas station.

The side door of the trailer was worked loose by the livestock and all 15 escaped and dispersed into the town.

RCMP are warning motorists to be on the lookout for the roaming animals. They were last seen in the areas of Highway 43 north of Hythe, and also near Township Road 744 and Range Road 101.

Anyone who comes into contact with the bison should call Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955 to help coordinate their return to the owner.

Story continues below advertisement

Members of the public should not approach the bison. None had been recovered as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, said RCMP.

Hythe is located about 60 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

