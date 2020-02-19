RCMP looking for bank fraudsters from incidents in Leduc and Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects who have been involved in “fraudulent activity” at banking institutions in the Edmonton and Leduc areas, as well as in Montreal, QC.

Investigators have not been able to identify the suspects after examining the information and identification they gave at the banks, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

Alberta RCMP are in contact with investigators in Quebec to coordinate, Const. Cheri-Lee Smith said.

“We are asking the public to take a look at the photos of these two suspects,” Smith said.

RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying fraud suspects involved in incidents in Leduc, Edmonton, and Montreal, QC. RCMP

RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying fraud suspects involved in incidents in Leduc, Edmonton, and Montreal, QC. RCMP

RCMP are still trying to pin down exactly how many institutions the pair targeted, said Smith.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who has information to help identify them should contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or their local police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.