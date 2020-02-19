Menu

Crime

RCMP looking for bank fraudsters from incidents in Leduc and Edmonton

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 2:16 pm
RCMP are asking the public with help identifying two bank fraud suspects.
RCMP are asking the public with help identifying two bank fraud suspects. . Courtesy / RCMP

RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pair of suspects who have been involved in “fraudulent activity” at banking institutions in the Edmonton and Leduc areas, as well as in Montreal, QC.

Investigators have not been able to identify the suspects after examining the information and identification they gave at the banks, RCMP said in a news release Tuesday.

READ MORE: Police identify, charge man allegedly responsible for defrauding Edmontonian of $25,000

Alberta RCMP are in contact with investigators in Quebec to coordinate, Const. Cheri-Lee Smith said.

“We are asking the public to take a look at the photos of these two suspects,” Smith said.

RCMP are looking for the public's help in identifying fraud suspects involved in incidents in Leduc, Edmonton, and Montreal, QC.
RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying fraud suspects involved in incidents in Leduc, Edmonton, and Montreal, QC. RCMP
RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying fraud suspects involved in incidents in Leduc, Edmonton, and Montreal, QC.
RCMP are looking for the public’s help in identifying fraud suspects involved in incidents in Leduc, Edmonton, and Montreal, QC. RCMP

RCMP are still trying to pin down exactly how many institutions the pair targeted, said Smith.

Anyone who has information to help identify them should contact Leduc RCMP at 780-980-7267 or their local police.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Alberta RCMPEdmonton crimeBank FraudEdmonton fraudAlberta fraudLeduc crime
