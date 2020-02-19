Police say alleged combative shoplifter in Kelowna identified, arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Kelowna RCMP say a local man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shoplifting and threatening a loss prevention officer.

According to police, the incident happened just after 4 p.m., along the 1400 block of Harvey Avenue.

“A man walked into the store, stole merchandise and attempted to flee the scene,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“When the loss prevention officer attempted to recover the stolen item, the suspect allegedly produced what appeared to be mace and threatened him.”

Police say thanks to investigative work and help from Police Dog Services, the suspect was identified and taken into custody less than five hours after the incident.

Police say the suspect, a 20-year-old Kelowna resident, is in police custody and is facing a number of potential charges.

Story continues below advertisement

2:00 VPD admit to increase of sometimes violent shoplifting VPD admit to increase of sometimes violent shoplifting