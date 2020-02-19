Menu

Crime

Police say alleged combative shoplifter in Kelowna identified, arrested

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:11 pm
Kelowna RCMP say the shoplifting incident happened Tuesday just after 4 p.m., along the 1400 block of Harvey Avenue, and that a suspect was arrested five hours later.
Kelowna RCMP say the shoplifting incident happened Tuesday just after 4 p.m., along the 1400 block of Harvey Avenue, and that a suspect was arrested five hours later.

Kelowna RCMP say a local man was arrested on Tuesday afternoon for allegedly shoplifting and threatening a loss prevention officer.

According to police, the incident happened just after 4 p.m., along the 1400 block of Harvey Avenue.

“A man walked into the store, stole merchandise and attempted to flee the scene,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“When the loss prevention officer attempted to recover the stolen item, the suspect allegedly produced what appeared to be mace and threatened him.”

Police say thanks to investigative work and help from Police Dog Services, the suspect was identified and taken into custody less than five hours after the incident.

Police say the suspect, a 20-year-old Kelowna resident, is in police custody and is facing a number of potential charges.

VPD admit to increase of sometimes violent shoplifting
