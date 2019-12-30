Menu

Crime

Shoplifting incident leads to arrest of man wanted for U.S. homicide: Halifax police

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 30, 2019 8:09 pm
Photo of Derek Cameron Whisenand released by police in July. .
Photo of Derek Cameron Whisenand released by police in July. . HRP

Halifax Regional Police arrested a 28-year-old man at a business in the 200 block of Chain Lake Drive in Bayers Lake for shoplifting on Monday

At 12:44 p.m, officers responded to reports of the incident. Upon arrival and after attempting to arrest the man, he fled on foot.

READ MORE: Single-vehicle collision claims life in Musquodoboit Harbour: RCMP

After following the suspect on foot, HRP officers arrested 28-year-old Derek Cameron Whisenand at 1:15 pm.

Upon checking his identity, police say, it was learned that the man is wanted on a Canada-wide immigration warrant for a homicide in Texas.

HRP officers took Whisenand into custody, and arrangements have been made to hand him over to appropriate federal authorities for next steps.

