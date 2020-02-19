Off-duty York Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving

An off-duty York Regional Police officer has been charged after allegedly driving while impaired.
Investigators said a concerned citizen called police on Feb. 14 to report a suspected impaired driver near Kennedy Road and Old Homestead Road in the Town of Georgina.
Officers said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.
Det. Const. Brent Luckasavitch was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration above the legal limit.
Investigators said the 49-year-old from the Town of Zephyr has been a member of York Regional Police since 1991.
Luckasavitch has been suspended without pay.
