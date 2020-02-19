Menu

Crime

Off-duty York Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving

By Sasha Campbell Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 11:33 am
A file photo of a York Regional Police patch. .
A file photo of a York Regional Police patch. . Nathalie Madore / The Canadian Press / File

An off-duty York Regional Police officer has been charged after allegedly driving while impaired.

Investigators said a concerned citizen called police on Feb. 14 to report a suspected impaired driver near Kennedy Road and Old Homestead Road in the Town of Georgina.

Officers said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

READ MORE: 28-year-old snowplow driver charged with impaired driving in Georgina, Ont.

Det. Const. Brent Luckasavitch was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

Investigators said the 49-year-old from the Town of Zephyr has been a member of York Regional Police since 1991.

Luckasavitch has been suspended without pay.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
