Off-duty York Regional Police officer charged with impaired driving

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

An off-duty York Regional Police officer has been charged after allegedly driving while impaired.

Investigators said a concerned citizen called police on Feb. 14 to report a suspected impaired driver near Kennedy Road and Old Homestead Road in the Town of Georgina.

Officers said they located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Det. Const. Brent Luckasavitch was arrested and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol concentration above the legal limit.

Investigators said the 49-year-old from the Town of Zephyr has been a member of York Regional Police since 1991.

Luckasavitch has been suspended without pay.

Story continues below advertisement