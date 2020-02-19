Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting in Etobicoke leaves male with serious injuries

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 6:30 am
A photo of police on scene after a shooting on Willowridge Road in Etobicoke. .
A photo of police on scene after a shooting on Willowridge Road in Etobicoke. . Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Toronto police say a male victim, who was shot in Etobicoke, made his own way to hospital with serious injuries and is currently recovering.

Emergency crews were first called to Willowridge Road, near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West, at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and learned that the victim was driven to Etobicoke General Hospital by another person. The victim was then transferred to Sunnybrook Hospital via an emergency run, police said.

The victim was in the intensive care unit and in critical condition at the time, but is now recovering, police said, adding that he is no longer in life-threatening condition.

Police are still investigating what exactly happened and have not yet provided a suspect description.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators have also not released the victim’s age.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto crimeToronto shootingEtobicokeEtobicoke shootingWillowridge RoadWillowridge Road shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.