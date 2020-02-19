Shooting in Etobicoke leaves male with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a male victim, who was shot in Etobicoke, made his own way to hospital with serious injuries and is currently recovering.

Emergency crews were first called to Willowridge Road, near Martin Grove Road and Eglinton Avenue West, at around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

Police said officers found multiple shell casings at the scene and learned that the victim was driven to Etobicoke General Hospital by another person. The victim was then transferred to Sunnybrook Hospital via an emergency run, police said.

The victim was in the intensive care unit and in critical condition at the time, but is now recovering, police said, adding that he is no longer in life-threatening condition.

Police are still investigating what exactly happened and have not yet provided a suspect description.

Investigators have also not released the victim’s age.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-2300.

