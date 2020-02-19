Menu

Crime

Complainant to be cross-examined as sexual assault trial of former SMU groundskeeper continues

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 7:35 am
Complainant takes the stand at sexual assault trial of former SMU groundskeeper
WATCH: The trial of a former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper accused of sexually assaulting a Dalhousie University student in December 2014 began on Tuesday. Alexander Quon was in court and has more.

Warning: This article contains graphic content. Discretion is advised.

The woman who says she was sexually assaulted by a former Halifax university groundskeeper will be cross-examined by his legal defence team on Wednesday.

Matthew Albert Percy is accused of sexually assaulting a Dalhousie University student at her residence building on Dec. 6, 2014.

The former Saint Mary’s University groundskeeper has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm and the trial is being heard by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

READ MORE: ‘Consent was never given’: complainant testifies at sexual assault trial of former SMU groundskeeper

On Tuesday, the complainant testified that Percy did not use a condom during sex before he forcefully had non-consensual anal sex with her.

The complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, cried on the stand as she shared her story.

Story continues below advertisement

She told the court that non-consensual sex occurred multiple times throughout the evening.

The complainant testified how the assault had left her with bite marks on her neck and painful bruises on her rear that left her unable to sit down for days.

She would go to police two days after the alleged assault but charges weren’t laid until four years later, when Percy was accused of other sexual assaults.

SMU groundskeeper sentenced for sexually assaulting woman in dorm room
SMU groundskeeper sentenced for sexually assaulting woman in dorm room

He was convicted in 2017 of sexually assaulting a woman on Saint Mary’s University campus while he was acquitted in a separate sex assault trial in 2018.

Percy sat quietly throughout the day taking notes at the defence table.

The trial is scheduled to sit until March 3.

Follow our live blog. 

