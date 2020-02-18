Sexual assault trial against former SMU groundskeeper to begin

Matthew Albert Percy, a former groundskeeper at Saint Mary’s University who was convicted of sexually assaulting a student at the Halifax university in September 2017, is back in court on Tuesday for his third sexual assault trial.
Percy, 36, faces a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with an attack at a Dalhousie University dormitory in 2014.
He has pleaded not guilty and will be tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.
The complainant, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, initially went to Halifax Regional Police on Dec. 8, 2014, two days after the alleged assault.
HRP would close the investigation a month later without laying charges. The investigation was re-opened four years later after Percy was accused of sexually assaulting two other women.
He was charged Feb. 8, 2018.
The trial is scheduled to run until Feb. 25.
