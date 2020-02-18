Menu

Crime

Sexual assault trial against former SMU groundskeeper to begin

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 8:12 am
Updated February 18, 2020 8:15 am
Matthew Percy is led out of court on Aug. 17, 2018.
Matthew Percy is led out of court on Aug. 17, 2018. File/ Global News

Matthew Albert Percy, a former groundskeeper at Saint Mary’s University who was convicted of sexually assaulting a student at the Halifax university in September 2017, is back in court on Tuesday for his third sexual assault trial.

Percy, 36, faces a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm in connection with an attack at a Dalhousie University dormitory in 2014.

READ MORE: Sexual assault acquittal upheld in one case against college groundskeeper

He has pleaded not guilty and will be tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complainant, whose identity is protected under a publication ban, initially went to Halifax Regional Police on Dec. 8, 2014, two days after the alleged assault.

HRP would close the investigation a month later without laying charges. The investigation was re-opened four years later after Percy was accused of sexually assaulting two other women.

He was charged Feb. 8, 2018.

The trial is scheduled to run until Feb. 25.

