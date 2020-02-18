Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds announce North American tour, 3 Canadian dates

Send this page to someone via email

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds has just shared its plans for a North American tour in support of its newest album, Ghosteen.

The news was announced on Tuesday morning through the band’s official website. The highly anticipated trek will see Nick Cave, the Australian post-punk frontman, along with his backing band, perform in 18 different cities across the continent.

Spanning throughout the fall, the tour is scheduled to kick off on Sept. 16 in Minneapolis, Minn., before concluding a month later in Vancouver on Oct. 17.

As well as Vancouver, the group will play Laval, Que., and Toronto in September — the latter being where their last tour, the Skeleton Tree tour, concluded in 2018.

While American singer/songwriter Weyes Blood will serve as the special opening act for seven of the Bad Seeds’ select U.S. shows, an opener is yet to be been confirmed for any of the three Canadian shows.

Cave, 62, is best known for songs such as Red Right Hand and The Weeping Song. Along with the Bad Seeds, he has released 17 studio albums overall.

Ghosteen is now available physically and through all major streaming platforms.

Additional updates and worldwide tour dates can be found through the official Nick Cave website.

An exclusive American Express cardholder presale begins this Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone, running until 10 p.m. on Feb. 20.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, Feb. 21, at 10 a.m. at the same time.

2020 Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds North American tour dates

** All Canadian gigs are in bold below **

Sept. 16 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Sept. 19 — Chicago, Ill. @ UIC Pavilion

Sept. 21 — Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

Sept. 23 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Skyline Stage at the Mann

Sept. 25 — Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

Sept. 26 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 28 — Laval, Que. @ Place Bell

Sept. 29 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 1 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 3 — Atlanta, Ga. @ The Fox Theatre

Oct. 4 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 6 — Austin, Tex. @ Frank Erwin Center

Oct. 8 — Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom

Oct. 10 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Staples Center

Oct. 12 — San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Oct. 14 — Seattle, Wash. @ WaMu Theatre

Oct. 15 — Portland, Ore. @ Theater of the Cloud

Oct. 17 — Vancouver, B.C. @ Pacific Coliseum

