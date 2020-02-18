Menu

Crime

One in custody after ‘unconfirmed reports’ of armed man at Memorial University

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 2:17 pm
The building was evacuated and people were asked to stay away from the scene.
Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press

Police say one person is in custody after what they called “unconfirmed reports of a man with a firearm” at Memorial University in St. John’s, N.L.

Const. James Cadigan, of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, says no one was hurt and the man was arrested without incident.

Cadigan would not confirm whether the man was armed.

Police responded around 2 p.m. to an engineering building on campus.

The building was evacuated and people were asked to stay away from the scene.

Following the arrest, the university advised students the situation had been resolved and it was resuming normal operations.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
