Off-duty St. John’s officer involved in collision that injures pedestrian

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Police in St. John’s, N.L. are investigating after an off-duty officer struck a pedestrian while driving on Tuesday afternoon.

READ MORE: 2 men facing charges after serious assault in Saint John

A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the entrance to the police station’s parking lot.

Const. James Cadigan said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening .

He said the officer remained on the scene after the collision.

READ MORE: Police investigating after west-end Saint John bank robbed

Pedestrians in the city have recently raised safety concerns after a series of heavy snowfalls left sidewalks covered in ice and high snowbanks have reduced visibility for drivers.

Story continues below advertisement

Cadigan said both drivers and pedestrians should be careful on the roads under the current conditions.