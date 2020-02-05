Menu

Off-duty St. John’s officer involved in collision that injures pedestrian

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 5, 2020 10:34 am
The officer remained on the scene after the collision.
The officer remained on the scene after the collision. File

Police in St. John’s, N.L. are investigating after an off-duty officer struck a pedestrian while driving on Tuesday afternoon.

A spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary said the collision happened shortly after 2 p.m. near the entrance to the police station’s parking lot.

Const. James Cadigan said the pedestrian was taken to hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening .

He said the officer remained on the scene after the collision.

Pedestrians in the city have recently raised safety concerns after a series of heavy snowfalls left sidewalks covered in ice and high snowbanks have reduced visibility for drivers.

Cadigan said both drivers and pedestrians should be careful on the roads under the current conditions.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
