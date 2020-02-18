Korn, Faith No More plot co-headlining tour, 1 Canadian date

As the summer concert season approaches, two more of the biggest names in rock, Korn and Faith No More, have just announced a co-headlining tour.
That’s right, on Tuesday morning, the bands shared their plans for the Summer Tour 2020 — a 26-date trek across North America — via their respective websites.
Though Korn’s often-hectic touring cycle sees them tour North America annually, the Summer Tour 2020 will mark Faith No More’s first shows in the continent in more than five years.
Kicking off on Aug. 7, in Denver, Colo., the Epic rockers will play alongside the Freak On a Leash headbangers for six weeks before concluding in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Sept. 17.
Along the way, the pair will stop by in Toronto for their sole Canadian stop at Budweiser Stage on Sept. 9.
On the first half of the tour, System of a Down’s Daron Malakian will join Korn and Faith No More on the road with his Scars on Broadway band.
For the latter half — which includes Toronto — New York City-based metal band Helmet will serve as the tour’s special opening act.
As of this writing, it’s currently unclear whether Faith No More is working on a follow-up to its last studio album Sol Invictus (2015).
Korn, on the other hand, released its latest record, The Nothing (2019), only six months ago and will continue to promote the critically acclaimed effort while on tour.
Select ticket presales begin this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.
All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21, at the same time.
North American ‘Summer Tour 2020’ dates
Aug. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Aug. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 13 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 16 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater
Aug. 21 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 22 — Austin, Tex. @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 23 — The Woodlands, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
Aug. 29 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion
Aug. 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sept. 1 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
Sept. 2 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Sept. 3 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center
Sept. 5 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park
Sept. 6 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 10 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 12 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept. 13 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
Sept. 15 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 17 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
For additional tour dates and updates, you can visit both the official Korn and Faith No More websites.
COMMENTS