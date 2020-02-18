Korn, Faith No More plot co-headlining tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

As the summer concert season approaches, two more of the biggest names in rock, Korn and Faith No More, have just announced a co-headlining tour.

That’s right, on Tuesday morning, the bands shared their plans for the Summer Tour 2020 — a 26-date trek across North America — via their respective websites.

Though Korn’s often-hectic touring cycle sees them tour North America annually, the Summer Tour 2020 will mark Faith No More’s first shows in the continent in more than five years.

Kicking off on Aug. 7, in Denver, Colo., the Epic rockers will play alongside the Freak On a Leash headbangers for six weeks before concluding in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Sept. 17.

Along the way, the pair will stop by in Toronto for their sole Canadian stop at Budweiser Stage on Sept. 9.

On the first half of the tour, System of a Down’s Daron Malakian will join Korn and Faith No More on the road with his Scars on Broadway band.

For the latter half — which includes Toronto — New York City-based metal band Helmet will serve as the tour’s special opening act.

As of this writing, it’s currently unclear whether Faith No More is working on a follow-up to its last studio album Sol Invictus (2015).

Korn, on the other hand, released its latest record, The Nothing (2019), only six months ago and will continue to promote the critically acclaimed effort while on tour.

Select ticket presales begin this Thursday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone.

All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 21, at the same time.

North American ‘Summer Tour 2020’ dates

Aug. 7 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Aug. 9 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 — Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug. 13 — Wheatland, Calif. @ Toyota Amphitheatre

Aug. 14 — Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Aug. 16 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 17 — Phoenix, Ari. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Dallas, Tex. @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 22 — Austin, Tex. @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug. 23 — The Woodlands, Tex. @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 25 — Alpharetta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 — Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

Aug. 29 — Camden, N.J. @ BB&T Pavilion

Aug. 30 — Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sept. 1 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 2 — Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

Sept. 3 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 5 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ S&T Bank Music Park

Sept. 6 — Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sept. 9 — Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 10 — Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 12 — Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept. 13 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 15 — Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 17 — Maryland Heights, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

For additional tour dates and updates, you can visit both the official Korn and Faith No More websites.