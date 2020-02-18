Menu

Crime

Oluwatobi Boyede pleads guilty to second-degree murder of Josie Glenn

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted February 18, 2020 1:51 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 1:56 pm
Josephine "Josie" Glenn.
Josephine "Josie" Glenn. London Police Service

More than two years after 26-year-old Josie Glenn’s remains were found, the suspect in the case has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder.

The unexpected development came during a pretrial appearance on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020.

Glenn was reported missing on Oct. 23, 2017. Four days later, her remains were found and then-25-year-old Oluwatobi Boyede was arrested at an address on South Leaksdale Circle.

READ MORE: Pink march demands accountability, remembers Josie Glenn

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, Boyede pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. An agreed-upon statement of facts showed that Glenn’s dismembered remains were found in garbage bags in Boyede’s garage.

A friend of Glenn’s told Global News Radio 980 CFPL back in 2017 that she was “nice to a fault.”

Jami Jacklyn met and became friends with Glenn through Jacklyn’s hair extension business. Jacklyn said she would remember Glenn for her bubbly personality, her love for animals and her talent as a singer.

Story continues below advertisement

A sentencing date will be determined on March 4.

