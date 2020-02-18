Menu

Search crews find missing teen snowmobiler: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 12:57 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 1:09 pm
File photo a Central Okanagan Search and Rescue member. On Tuesday, a missing snowmobiler was found safe and sound. Police say they were alerted of the missing teen when they were notified that three snowmobilers were overdue from their trip.
File photo a Central Okanagan Search and Rescue member. On Tuesday, a missing snowmobiler was found safe and sound. Police say they were alerted of the missing teen when they were notified that three snowmobilers were overdue from their trip. COSAR

A snowmobiler reported as missing on Monday evening was found safe and sound on Tuesday morning.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) and Kelowna RCMP began searching for the teenage boy shortly after he became separated from his group in the Graystokes area, east of Kelowna.

The search started Monday at approximately 6 p.m., with police saying searching crews looked throughout the night. Police issued at press release at 9:30 a.m., on Tuesday, saying he had been found.

“Kelowna RCMP would like to extend their thanks to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “RCMP would also like to thank the media and all those all over the Central Okanagan who remained extra vigilant in hopes of spotting the missing snowmobiler.”

Police say they were notified of the missing teen when they were notified that three snowmobilers — a father and his two teenaged sons — were overdue from their trip.

Police added that shortly after they were notified, the father and one son returned to their vehicle and advised they had become separated from the teen.

COSAR was immediately contacted, with search crews quickly assembling. A COSAR spokesperson added that a Buffalo aircraft flew over the scene, and that the boy is being checked by members from B.C. Ambulance.

