1 injured in collision between train and vehicle in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

Montreal police are investigating a collision between a commuter train and a vehicle in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gouin Boulevard and Poincaré Street.

One person was seriously injured in the collision, according to police.

Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice confirmed that four trains on the Saint-Jérôme line — 182, 184, 173 and 175 — are cancelled as a result.

“We don’t think it will have an impact on the rush hour tonight but if it does, we will be ready to service our commuters,” she said.

Police say no other details are available at the moment.

Investigators are on site to determine what led to the incident.