Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

1 injured in collision between train and vehicle in Ahuntsic-Cartierville

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 10:41 am
Updated February 18, 2020 12:21 pm
The collision occurred on Tuesday morning.
The collision occurred on Tuesday morning. Sébastien Gagnon-Dorval/Global News

Montreal police are investigating a collision between a commuter train and a vehicle in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Véronique Comtois said the incident occurred around 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of Gouin Boulevard and Poincaré Street.

One person was seriously injured in the collision, according to police.

READ MORE: 2 dead after plane crash in Quebec’s Montérégie region

Exo spokesperson Catherine Maurice confirmed that four trains on the Saint-Jérôme line  — 182, 184, 173 and 175 — are cancelled as a result.

“We don’t think it will have an impact on the rush hour tonight but if it does, we will be ready to service our commuters,” she said.

Police say no other details are available at the moment.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators are on site to determine what led to the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal PoliceAhuntsic-CartiervilleTrain CollisionAhuntsicVéronique ComtoisAhuntsic-Cartierville collision
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.