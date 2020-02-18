Kitchener Rangers get back on track with win over Hamilton Bulldogs

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers got back on track with a 7-6 win over the Bulldogs in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.

Over the weekend, the Rangers dropped a pair of contests to fall out of first place in the western conference and it appeared as though they were headed for a third loss until the team scored five unanswered goals to record the win.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers fall out of first place after weekend losses

Logan Morrison opened the scoring for Hamilton just over four minutes into the first period.

Rangers forward Arber Xhekaj would even things up at the 7:13 mark but that would change quickly.

Tag Bertuzzi and Arthur Kaliyev would both score for the Bulldogs within 70 seconds and the Rangers appeared to be on route to recording another loss.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: London Knights win battle of conference leaders on Family Day

Declan McDonnell would get one back for Kitchener at the 15:12 mark but Bertuzzi would answer shortly after and the score was 4-2 heading into the second period.

Hamilton would extend their lead early in the second as Isaac Nurse and Kaliyev would find the back of the net but then Kitchener took over.

Rangers forward Francesco Pinelli would score late in the second period before the floodgates opened up in the third.

Liam Hawel would score a pair for Kitchener while Serron Noel would also net one as well. Riley Damiani completed the comeback win at the 16:07 mark.

Jacob Ingham and Lucas Pfeil combined for 24 saves as the former would pick up the win.

The Rangers will return home on Friday as they host the Erie Otters at the Aud.