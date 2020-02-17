Kitchener Rangers fall out of first place after weekend losses

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since Mike McKenzie took over behind the bench, the Kitchener Rangers suffered back-to-back losses over the weekend.

On Friday, the team was drubbed 6-3 in London by the Knights, and a day later, they were spanked 8-2 during a visit to the Saginaw Spirit.

The two losses knocked them out of top spot in the OHL Western Conference.

In London on Friday, after a scoreless opening period, Connor McMichael and Jonathan Gruden scored 30 seconds apart to hand the Knights a two-goal advantage before Riley Damiani answered for Kitchener at the seven-minute mark.

Gruden and Damiani would each score again before the period ended, and the second period would come to a close with London holding a 3-2 advantage.

In the third period, Greg Meireles would even the score for Kitchener but the Knights took over from there.

Alec Regula would net a pair while Liam Foudy also found the back of the net to complete the London win.

In Saginaw, the opening period was also scoreless but the Spirit jumped in the second stanza on goals by Damien Giroux and Blade Jenkins.

Graham Dickerson would answer for Kitchener but that was as close as things got.

Ryan Suzuki, Cole Perfetti, Cole Caskeym and Dalton Duhart would all score for the home side to make the score 6-1 heading into the third period.

Jenkins would score again for Saginaw before Serron Noel would finally answer for Kitchener.

Spirit forward Josh Bloom would close out the scoring for the night.

The Rangers are back on the ice for a matinee match-up with the Bulldogs in Hamilton on Monday afternoon.