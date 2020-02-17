Plane stalled, hit power lines before deadly crash in Alberta last year: TSB

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators have released details of a fatal plane crash in Alberta last year, saying the aircraft stalled, spun and hit power lines before crashing to the ground and bursting into flames.

On Monday, the Transportation Safety Board released a post-deployment occurrence summary of the crash, which happened about 46 kilometres east Camrose, Alta., on Sept. 27.

READ MORE: Pilot dies after small plane crash in central Alberta

It says the single-engine Piper PA-18 had been conducting a local flight in the area after picking up a passenger at a farm.

The pilot then landed in a field across the main farmyard, dropped off the passenger and took off again, climbing steeply.

At 90 feet, the TSB says the plane stalled, and when it hit the power lines, it broke the top insulating wire and the right wing bridged the next two conductor lines before the aircraft slammed into the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

The aircraft was consumed by the post-crash fire, and while the summary notes some of its systems were burned and damaged, it says portions of the flight control circuit, engine, propeller, and flight instruments that were examined did not show failures that would have prevented normal operation.

It says the impact was “non-survivable” for the pilot, who was the lone occupant.

Watch below: Some Global News videos about plane crashes in Alberta.

1:31 Cessna plane crashes at small airport west of Edmonton Cessna plane crashes at small airport west of Edmonton

Deadly plane crash near Jasper Previous Video Next Video