Crime

Brantford street closed after armed woman in black robs 2 men: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 5:06 pm
Brantford police patrol car.
Brantford police patrol car. Don Mitchell / Global News

A woman is in custody after police in Brantford closed Sydenham Street on Monday in connection with a robbery that occurred in the city a night earlier.

Brantford police said that on Sunday night a woman “disguised in all-black clothing” who was armed with a gun robbed two men of prescription medication and money.

The incident occurred at an apartment building on Park Road North at around 11:15 p.m.

On Monday, police closed Sydenham Street for several hours and afterwards announced they had arrested a 36-year-old Brantford woman without incident.

She is said to be facing a long list of charges, including robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, firearm-use while committing offence, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, disguise with intent, break and enter, and possession contrary to a prohibition order

