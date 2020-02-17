Brantford street closed after armed woman in black robs 2 men: police

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in custody after police in Brantford closed Sydenham Street on Monday in connection with a robbery that occurred in the city a night earlier.

Brantford police said that on Sunday night a woman “disguised in all-black clothing” who was armed with a gun robbed two men of prescription medication and money.

The incident occurred at an apartment building on Park Road North at around 11:15 p.m.

On Monday, police closed Sydenham Street for several hours and afterwards announced they had arrested a 36-year-old Brantford woman without incident.

She is said to be facing a long list of charges, including robbery with a firearm, careless use of a firearm, firearm-use while committing offence, possession of a weapon for dangerous purposes, disguise with intent, break and enter, and possession contrary to a prohibition order

