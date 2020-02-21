From science to sports to the arts, a few of 2020’s March Break camps in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

The variety of March Break camp offerings in Waterloo Region for kids is pretty amazing.

It seems as though there is something available to keep every child happy, regardless of what type of activity they like to get involved in.

Global News has dug up a few of the more intriguing offerings for kids who are more into sports, arts, cooking, STEM, or just somewhere to keep busy.

General camps in the tri-cities:

Each of the three cities are offering camps which are a little more general in nature.

The City of Kitchener will offer camps at several community centres including Bridgeport and Doon Pioneer Park. There will also be one at Breithaupt which will include time in the centre’s pool.

In the City of Cambridge, camps are being hosted at the W.G. Johnson Centre, John Dolson Centre and Hespeler Scout House for carious age groups.

In the City of Waterloo, there is a camp being held at RIM Park for kids between the ages of 5-10.

More information on all of the camps can be found on the Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo web sites.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM)

If you or your child’s preference is to focus a little more on things less athletic or artsy, there are some wonderful options in the area as well.

The University of Waterloo will hold camps over the week for varying age groups.

The camps are designed to be attended daily or over course of the week, and the university says they will include “fun and educational activities.”

Unfortunately, the Enviromental Futures Camp at THEMUSEUM is full, but they are also offering the Smart-Brella Camp in the Underground Makers Space.

It will offer attendees a chance to learn to program their umbrella to act as a weather station.

The Humane Society will host its annual March Break Camp for children aged 6-12.

It will feature special guest presenters, animal visits, a tour of the centre, a field trip, a camp shirt as well as arts and crafts.

More info can be found on their website.

Brickworks will have a few interesting options over March Break.

Kids can attend camps which focus on LEGO robotics, Minecraft or YouTube videography.

The robotics camp is for kids aged 6-14 while there will Minecraft kids will be broken into two separate age groups.

The videography camp will be for kids aged 9-13.

Arts camps

If your kid’s passions are a little more on the artsy side, these are just a few options available in the region.

March Break Madness will once again take place at the Homer Watson House & Gallery.

The historic site will offer campers an opportunity to explore sculpture, drawing, painting and printmaking

Mindful Makers will run a camp in Waterloo which will offer kids a chance to get creative in a wide variety of ways.

Some of the hands-on projects include hand-sewing a “glovetopus” plush toy, painting on glassware and maing clay sculptures.

The Great Big Theatre Company will offer camps in both Waterloo and Cambridge.

At the end of the week, students will get an opportunity to show off what they have learned with a performance.

If your kid loves to get a little messy, the Clay and Glass Gallery in Waterloo may be the place for them.

Over the week, they will get a chance to try clay projects, painting, drawing, collage and pottery on the wheel.

Cambridge Centre for the Arts is offering two different camps with artistic bents for kids aged 6-10.

One will provide an opportunity to try a different art project on a daily basis, while the other will focus on music, dance and acting songs from a variety of stage shows.

Sports

If your child can’t sit still for very long, perhaps a sports camp is the way to go. Whatever their passion, there is likely a camp for it. Here are a few offerings in the area.

Chicopee will offer ski and snowboard camps to children of all ages and levels over the break.

It will be a chance to hit the slopes multiple times for the last week the hill is open during the winter.

Airborne Trampoline KW, which is located in Cambridge, will also be offering a camp which will feature lessons from certified Gymnastics Ontario trampolines coaches.

There will also be outings to Laser Quest and Cosmic Bowling.

No sports camp list in Canada would be complete without at least one mention of hockey.

For those kids looking for a chance to sharpen their skills, Next Level Up will be offering full day hockey camps at the Wilmot Recreation Complex in New Hamburg.

For those in need of some training in self-defence, Return of The Dragon MA will offer a week-long martial arts camp.

They will offer activities, training, Anti-Bullying, and fun games at the camp in Kitchener.

Cooking

The City of Kitchener will host the Kids in the Kitchen camp at Kitchener Market.

Kids will get instruction in basic cooking and nutrition, as well as breaks with crafts and other entertaining and educational activities.

Some Zehrs locations in Kitchener will be home to PC Cooking School camps over the break.

There are different themes daily with half-day and full-day options.

Click on title links for all of the camps mentioned for more information.