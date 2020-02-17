Menu

Crime

Police investigating over 30 reports of counterfeit money in Moncton  

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 2:20 pm
Police say they've received 31 reports of counterfeit money in Moncton over the past six weeks. .
New Brunswick RCMP

Police are asking business owners in the Moncton area to be on the lookout for counterfeit Canadian currency.

READ MORE: Suspect sought after bogus American cash used in Cobourg: police

New Brunswick RCMP say they’ve received 31 reports from local merchants that counterfeit Canadian $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills were used to purchase goods and services over the past six weeks.

“The fake money was only noticed following the transaction,” police stated. “Some reports of counterfeit money have come from banks.”

Police say some of the bills have been poor quality, with a different material, size and shape. Some of the bills have had five black, double bars on both sides of the bill

“It is an offence to recirculate a counterfeit bill,” police continued. “If you come into contact with what you believe is counterfeit currency, report it to police.”

Police say they’ve received 31 reports of counterfeit money in Moncton over the past six weeks.
New Brunswick RCMP

READ MORE: Money laundering in Ontario: Suspicious cash transactions spike after B.C. casino crackdown

Anyone with information that could help the investigation into counterfeit bills in the Moncton area is asked to contact the Codiac Regional RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceMonctonNew Brunswick RCMPcounterfeit moneyFake Moneycounterfeit money Moncton
