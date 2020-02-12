Suspect sought after bogus American cash used in Cobourg: police

Send this page to someone via email

Cobourg police are seeking a suspect after several businesses received counterfeit U.S. currency on Tuesday.

The businesses reported to Cobourg Police Service that a man was allegedly using counterfeit US$50 bills to purchase inexpensive items and receiving Canadian currency in return.

The bills have the serial numbers ML93709875A (L12) and MF52425978A (F6).

“Police are urging businesses to be vigilant in checking currency coming into their businesses and to report anything suspicious immediately,” police stated Wednesday morning.

Cobourg police say this man allegedly used fake U.S. currency to purchase items in Cobourg. Cobourg Police Service

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s, standing 5’11” to 6’2″, 150 to 165 pounds. He has braces, stubble facial hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket with light brown fur trim, a black Nike Vapor baseball cap worn backward and black pants with a red/white/blue stripe on the legs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-372-6821 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

