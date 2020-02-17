Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Victim of electrocution incident at Leduc County Amazon warehouse site identified

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 1:33 pm
Family and friends of 25-year-old Colton Quast are raising money to support him and his fiancé. .
Family and friends of 25-year-old Colton Quast are raising money to support him and his fiancé. . GoFundMe

The man injured in an electrocution incident at the under-construction Amazon Canada warehouse in Leduc County has been identified as 25-year-old Colton Quast.

A family friend confirmed to Global News that Quast remains in critical condition and is in a medically-induced coma while his injuries are assessed.

Related News

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Feb 13, when Quast suffered “electric shock-related injuries,” according to officials. He was a subcontractor on the project as an employee of A. Circuit Electric Ltd.

READ MORE: Worker critically injured at Amazon warehouse worksite in Leduc County

Family and friends are now raising money with a GoFundMe page to help support Quast’s fiancé Taylor Churla.

“Money should be their last concern during this time of need as, if Colton does recover, it will be a very, very long road,” Craig Cancilla, who launched the GoFundMe, said in an email Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating but did not issue a stop-work order at the one-million-square-foot Amazon site.

The facility is located at the Border Business Park in Nisku (1440 – 39 Ave.), directly south of Edmonton’s city limit at 41 Avenue SW. It is slated to open in spring and will employ 600 people.

–With files from Global News’ Karen Bartko

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Occupational Health and SafetyLeduc CountyWorkplace InjuryAmazon CanadaAlberta OHSAmazon Edmontonamazon electrocution incidentamazon warehouse electrocutionamazon warehouse injuryworkplace injury edmonton
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.