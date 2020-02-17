Victim of electrocution incident at Leduc County Amazon warehouse site identified

Send this page to someone via email

The man injured in an electrocution incident at the under-construction Amazon Canada warehouse in Leduc County has been identified as 25-year-old Colton Quast.

A family friend confirmed to Global News that Quast remains in critical condition and is in a medically-induced coma while his injuries are assessed.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Feb 13, when Quast suffered “electric shock-related injuries,” according to officials. He was a subcontractor on the project as an employee of A. Circuit Electric Ltd.

Family and friends are now raising money with a GoFundMe page to help support Quast’s fiancé Taylor Churla.

“Money should be their last concern during this time of need as, if Colton does recover, it will be a very, very long road,” Craig Cancilla, who launched the GoFundMe, said in an email Monday.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating but did not issue a stop-work order at the one-million-square-foot Amazon site.

The facility is located at the Border Business Park in Nisku (1440 – 39 Ave.), directly south of Edmonton’s city limit at 41 Avenue SW. It is slated to open in spring and will employ 600 people.

–With files from Global News’ Karen Bartko