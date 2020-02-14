Menu

Canada

Worker critically injured at Amazon warehouse worksite in Leduc County

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 1:36 pm
File photo of an Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Officer.
File photo of an Alberta Occupational Health and Safety Officer. Credit: Alberta Occupational Health and Safety

A worker was taken to hospital Thursday afternoon with critical injuries after being electrocuted while on the job at the under-construction Amazon Canada warehouse at the southern edge of Edmonton.

Alberta Health Services said EMS responded just after 12:30 p.m. to the work site in Leduc County. The facility is located at the Border Business Park in Nisku (1440 – 39 Ave.), directly south of Edmonton’s city limit at 41 Avenue SW.

READ MORE: Amazon announces 2nd fulfillment centre in Alberta, this one outside Edmonton

Paramedics took a man to hospital in critical, life-threatening condition, AHS said. He suffered “electric shock-related injuries,” according to Alberta’s Labour and Immigration press secretary, Brittany Baltimore.

Occupational Health and Safety is investigating, she said, but a stop-work order had not been issued.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Syncrude investigates contract worker’s death at Aurora site

One of the principal partners for Dawson Wallace, the general contractor company for the project, said the worker was a subcontractor but did not provide any other details.

No other information about what happened was available.

READ MORE: Amazon says Nisku fulfillment facility will employ 600 people when it opens

Amazon’s one-million-square-foot fulfillment centre in Leduc County is supposed to open this spring and employ 600 people.

Once complete, the massive building, which is projected to cost $120 million to build, will be the size of 21 football fields.

Alberta Health ServicesAmazonOccupational Health and SafetyOHSLeduc CountyWorkplace InjuryAmazon CanadaAlberta Occupational Health and SafetyAlberta OHSAmazon EdmontonAmazon Leduc County
