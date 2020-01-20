Syncrude investigates contract worker’s death at Aurora site

Send this page to someone via email

An investigation is underway after a contract worker died in an incident at Syncrude’s Aurora oilsands site in northern Alberta.

At about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Syncrude said its emergency crews responded to reports of an incident at its Aurora site involving a contract worker. Despite efforts by emergency crews, Syncrude said the worker was killed in the incident.

Details of how the worker was killed have not been released, nor has the identity of the victim or the name of the company they worked for.

“This is devastating news for all of us at Syncrude,” Syncrude’s senior vice president of production Steve Yatauro said in a media release. Tweet This

“The safety and well-being of our employees and contractors is always our top concern. Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this difficult time.”

Syncrude said it is working with the RCMP and Alberta Occupational Health and Safety. The company has also started its own investigation into what happened.

No other workers were injured in the incident, according to Syncrude.

Will Gibson with Syncrude said the area of the site in which the incident occurred is “being looked at by the appropriate agencies.”

Gibson said counselling services have been made available for employees.

Syncrude’s Aurora mining site is located north of Fort McMurray.

A spokesperson with Alberta Occupational Health and Safety was not able to provide any further details about the incident.