Quebec and Cree Nation reach long-term economic development agreement

The Quebec government and the Cree Nation have come together in a sweeping agreement to economically boost the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory.

The partnership, which was announced on Monday in downtown Montreal, means expanding infrastructure in the area over the next 30 years. This includes extending the railway network and the electrification of industrial projects.

Quebec Premier François Legault said the deal, known as the Grand Alliance, shows their shared desire to “build a greener, more prosperous and prouder Quebec.”

“We are initiating a new chapter in the relationship of trust and collaboration that unites Quebec and the Cree,” he said in a statement.

Under the plan, there will also be local training for the labour force and the two sides will share infrastructure in the region.

Aside from economic development, there is also a focus on the environment. Areas on the territory will be identified for environmental protection.

Abel Bosum, the Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees, describes the agreement as “just the first stage in an ambitious process to transform the Eeyou Istchee’s infrastructure and economy.”

“The project will help to unlock the wealth of the region’s varied natural resources and create jobs and business opportunities for the Cree and James Bay residents, while protecting the environment and wildlife,” he said in a statement.

The move will also help keep Crees in the area and help them start their lives, according to Bosum.

–With files from the Canadian Press