Police looking for suspect involved in double-shooting outside Thornhill mall

York Regional Police are looking for a masked man armed with a handgun after two men were shot in a Thornhill mall parking lot Sunday night.
Police were called to Promenade mall in the area of Bathurst and Centre Street a little after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.
Emergency crews found one victim inside the vehicle and the other victim in close proximity.
The men were transported to hospital and the extent of their injuries are not yet known.
Police said the masked suspect had a handgun and was seen fleeing the area.
The area has been closed off for the investigation.
