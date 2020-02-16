Police looking for suspect involved in double-shooting outside Thornhill mall

Send this page to someone via email

York Regional Police are looking for a masked man armed with a handgun after two men were shot in a Thornhill mall parking lot Sunday night.

Police were called to Promenade mall in the area of Bathurst and Centre Street a little after 8:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Emergency crews found one victim inside the vehicle and the other victim in close proximity.

READ MORE: Man injured in downtown Toronto shooting

The men were transported to hospital and the extent of their injuries are not yet known.

Police said the masked suspect had a handgun and was seen fleeing the area.

The area has been closed off for the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement