Crime

Man injured in downtown Toronto shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 10:07 am
Police at the scene of a shooting near Yonge and Gerrard streets Sunday morning.
Police at the scene of a shooting near Yonge and Gerrard streets Sunday morning. Dave Kotyk / Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was injured in a shooting in the city’s downtown core early Sunday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

The victim was located in the area and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no word on any arrests in connection with the shooting and no suspect information has been released.

Investigators remained at the scene into the morning Sunday.

Toronto police Chief Mark Saunders addresses gun violence in year-end press conference
