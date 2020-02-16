Man injured in downtown Toronto shooting

Toronto police say a man in his 20s was injured in a shooting in the city’s downtown core early Sunday.
Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge and Gerrard streets around 4:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
The victim was located in the area and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
There is no word on any arrests in connection with the shooting and no suspect information has been released.
Investigators remained at the scene into the morning Sunday.
