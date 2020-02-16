Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau heading to Barbados to secure support for UN Security Council seat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2020 4:55 pm
Trudeau says U.N. Security Council bid is ‘means’ to continue having ‘leading voice’ in world
WATCH: (From Feb. 14, 2020) Trudeau says U.N. Security Council bid is 'means' to continue having 'leading voice' in world

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will fly to Barbados on Monday, where his effort to secure votes in the Caribbean for Canada’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council is expected to receive a warm — if guarded — response.

READ MORE: Trudeau heading south to bring Security Council seat pitch to Caribbean states

Trudeau’s two-day visit coincides with Barbados playing host to a gathering of leaders from across what is known as the Caribbean Community, or Caricom, which includes 15 countries as full members and five others as associate members.

PM on foreign tour as pipeline protests rage on in Canada
PM on foreign tour as pipeline protests rage on in Canada

Canada has had close ties to Caricom members in the past thanks to their shared British and French colonial pasts and the provision of millions of dollars in Canadian foreign aid after many of those countries gained independence in the 1960s, ’70s and early ’80s.

Yet most of that aid has dried up over the past decade, and while free trade talks were launched by the two sides in 2007, they have largely gone nowhere.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canada wants UN Security Council seat to advance discussion on world issues: Trudeau

Stephen Baranyi, an associate professor at the University of Ottawa who has done extensive work on the Caribbean, says Canada remains relatively well regarded in the region, but Trudeau will be expected to offer them something in return for their votes.

That could include restarting trade talks or money to help them deal with the impacts of climate change, given the region’s particular vulnerabilities to its effects.

Trudeau ends Africa trip to gain support for UNSC seat
Trudeau ends Africa trip to gain support for UNSC seat
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Justin TrudeauUnited NationsUN Security CouncilBarbadosCanada Security CouncilCanada UNSC SeatCanada Security Council seatTrudeau BarbadosCaricomTrudeau Barbados triptrudeau foreign tourTrudeau travel
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.