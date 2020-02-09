Menu

Canada

Trudeau says he spoke to Egypt’s president about detained Canadians during summit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 9, 2020 9:03 am
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is framed between two Canadian flags during a meeting in Montreal, Friday, January 31, 2020. .
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is framed between two Canadian flags during a meeting in Montreal, Friday, January 31, 2020. . THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Graham Hughes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised the cases of Canadian citizens detained in Egypt with that country’s president at a summit of African leaders.

Abdel Fattah el-Sisi is concluding a term as chair of the African Union and is a former general who took power in Egypt in a coup in 2013.

READ MORE: Trudeau to be first Canadian PM to attend African Union, but can he reset relations?

A year ago, Egyptian authorities arrested Canadian engineer Yasser Albaz at the Cairo airport as he was leaving at the end of a business trip and have held him since, without any public charges.

Amnesty International has cited Egypt under el-Sisi for arbitrary detentions, torture, and extrajudicial killings.

Trudeau is in Africa seeking support for Canada to get a seat on the United Nations Security Council.

Story continues below advertisement

In a news conference at the end of the African Union summit, he said promoting human rights comes up in everything he does there.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
