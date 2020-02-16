Firefighters called to blaze in unoccupied Osoyoos hotel room

In a rare event, the Osoyoos Fire Department was called out to two reports of fire alarms at the same time on Sunday morning.
Around 4 a.m. fire trucks were dispatched to the Highland Inn on Highway 3.
There was a fire in one of the unoccupied hotel suites, which was knocked down in around a half hour, fire officials say.
At the same time, three apartment complexes on Spartan Drive were evacuated when fire alarms went off.
A check of the buildings revealed no smoke or fire, officials say.
The alarms were resent and everyone was able to go back to bed.
