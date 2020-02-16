Firefighters called to blaze in unoccupied Osoyoos hotel room

Send this page to someone via email

In a rare event, the Osoyoos Fire Department was called out to two reports of fire alarms at the same time on Sunday morning.

Around 4 a.m. fire trucks were dispatched to the Highland Inn on Highway 3.

There was a fire in one of the unoccupied hotel suites, which was knocked down in around a half hour, fire officials say.

At the same time, three apartment complexes on Spartan Drive were evacuated when fire alarms went off.

An apartment complex on Spartan Drive in Osoyoos was evacuated early Sunday morning because of a fire alarm. Courtesy: Oliver Daily News

A check of the buildings revealed no smoke or fire, officials say.

The alarms were resent and everyone was able to go back to bed.