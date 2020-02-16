Menu

Canada

Abbotsford Police investigating suspicious death

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted February 16, 2020 1:14 am
.
. British Columbia Emergency Photography File

Abbotsford Police are investigating the discovery of a body on Saturday, and considering the circumstances as suspicious.

Police responded to reports of a deceased body on the roadside in the 37000 block of Keeping Road at 1:40 p.m. February 15.

Police and their Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units remained on the scene collecting evidence.

The investigation is being transferred over to IHIT.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AbbotsfordIHITBody FoundAbbotsford policeBodySuspicious37000 blockKeeping Road
