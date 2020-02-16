Abbotsford Police investigating suspicious death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Abbotsford Police are investigating the discovery of a body on Saturday, and considering the circumstances as suspicious.

Police responded to reports of a deceased body on the roadside in the 37000 block of Keeping Road at 1:40 p.m. February 15.

Police and their Major Crime and Forensic Identification Units remained on the scene collecting evidence.

The investigation is being transferred over to IHIT.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the IHIT Tip Line at 1-877-551-4448 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement