Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Undeclared egg ingredient results in recall of Goraesa fish cakes

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 12:07 pm
The products have been sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Manitoba.
The products have been sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Manitoba. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

People who are allergic to eggs should not eat the Goraesa brand fish cakes that may be in their refrigerator.

According to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), the product is being recalled because it may contain egg, which was not declared on the label.

“If you have an allergy to egg, do not consume the recalled products as they may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the CFIA said in a recall notice issued Friday.

READ MORE: Nuts ‘N More peanut spread recalled over Listeria concern

The items that may contain egg are:

  • Goraesa Octopus Fish Cake, 130 grams, dated 5/16/2021, UPC: 8 809265 021766
  • Goraesa Vegetable Fish Cake, 130 grams, dated 5/16/2021, UPC: 8 809265 021711
Story continues below advertisement

The products have been sold in Ontario, Nova Scotia, Quebec, and Manitoba.

The recall was triggered by a CFIA investigation.

“The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the agency continued. “If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings.”

READ MORE: CFIA recalls 33 vegetable products over possible Listeria contamination

There have been no reported reactions associated with the consumption of these products, the CFIA concluded.

The FDA approves first-ever drug to treat peanut allergies
The FDA approves first-ever drug to treat peanut allergies
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RecallCanadian Food Inspection AgencyCFIAFood RecallCanadian Food Inspection Agency recallfish cake recallfish cakesGoraesa brand fish cakesGoraesa Octopus Fish CakesGoraesa Vegetable Fish Cake
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.