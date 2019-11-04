CFIA recalls 33 vegetable products over possible Listeria contamination

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has recalled a number of additional fresh-cut vegetable products over possible Listeria contamination.

The CFIA says products sold under the Mann Packing Co. Inc. brands Crave a Bowl, Family Favourites, Nourish Bowls, Organic and Snacking Favourites have been recalled.

Sysco Imperial Veggie Power Blend and Western Family Broccoli Slaw and Sweet Kale salad kits have also been recalled.

In a press release, Mann says it has recalled the products in Canada and the United States out of “an abundance of caution.”

“To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products,” the release reads.

According to Mann, the recalled products have a “best if enjoyed by” date from Oct. 11 to Nov. 16, 2019.

A full list of the recalled products can be found on the CFIA website. According to the agency, the products were distributed nationally.

The CFIA says recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA website reads.

According to the agency, symptoms include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

In its news release, Mann says Listeria can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems.”

The news comes just days after the CFIA announced Sobey’s Inc. was recalling a number of its Compliments brand fresh vegetable products over possible Listeria contamination.

The products, which include Sweet Kale Blend, Vegetable Platter with a Ranch Dip, Broccolini, Cauliettes — Chopped Cauliflower, Power Green Blend and Green Beans, all have best-before dates of Oct. 31, 2019.

According to the CFIA, the recalls were prompted by test results. The agency says it is now conducting a food safety investigation, which may result in the recall of other products.

“If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” the recall notification reads. “The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.”

— With a file from the Canadian Press