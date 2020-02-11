Nuts ‘N More peanut spread recalled over Listeria concern

Send this page to someone via email

Nutrition Excellence Canada is recalling its Nuts ‘N More peanut spread over possible Listeria contamination.

In a statement posted Tuesday, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) said the recalled product was distributed across the country and should not be consumed.

If you have the recalled product in your home, the agency said it should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased.

The recalled peanut spread is sold in a 454-gram jar with a UPC of 6 09132 00242 7. It has an expiry date of April 3, 2021.

“Food contaminated with Listeria species may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the agency said in the recall notice.

The CFIA said symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headaches and neck stiffness.

“In severe cases of illness, people may die,” the statement reads.

According to the CFIA, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

The product was first recalled by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.

The CFIA is now conducting a food safety investigation, which it said could lead to the recall of other products.