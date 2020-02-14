Menu

Weather

Extreme cold warnings remain in place for Ottawa area

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 12:51 pm
Parliament Hill is seen above mist rising from the Ottawa River as temperatures reached -18 C, -29 with the windchill, in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Parliament Hill is seen above mist rising from the Ottawa River as temperatures reached -18 C, -29 with the windchill, in Ottawa on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

With a cold snap expected to continue into Saturday morning, Environment Canada is keeping an extreme cold warning in place for Ottawa and areas east of the national capital on Friday.

The agency is forecasting “bitterly cold wind chills” near -35 in Ottawa, the Cornwall area and Prescott and Russell late on Friday evening.

The frigid temperatures pose a risk of frostbite, the weather agency says in its warnings.

In Ottawa, Friday is expected to get a high of -17 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -24 in the afternoon.

A low of -27 C is forecast for Friday night. The wind chill will be around -24 in the evening before plummeting to -36 overnight.

“Temperatures should begin to recover by sunrise [Saturday],” the weather agency says.

Environment Canada predicts a high of -4 C on Saturday and a low of -8 C at night, with a wind chill of -26 in the morning and -10 in the afternoon.

Sunday, meanwhile, will bring a high of 0 C and a low of -17 C at night. A high of -7 C is forecast for Family Day Monday, with a low of -11 C that evening.

Until temperatures recover, Environment Canada urges people who work outside to take regular breaks to warm up.

Commuters should keep emergency supplies, like extra blankets and jumper cables, in their cars, the agency suggests.

