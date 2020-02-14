Menu

Crime

32-year-old federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 12:33 pm
Jamie Dryden is known to frequent the Hamilton, Brantford, York, Durham, Parry Sound, Toronto, Barrie, Bracebridge and Thunder Bay areas. . Police handout

A 32-year-old federal offender is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant as a result of his breach of statutory release, Ontario Provincial Police say.

Jamie Dryden is known to frequent the Hamilton, Brantford, York, Durham, Parry Sound, Toronto, Barrie, Bracebridge and Thunder Bay areas, according to police.

He is serving a two-year, nine-month sentence for three counts of aggravated assault, two counts of breaking and entering, one count of disguise with intent and one count of theft under $5,000, police say.

READ MORE: Federal offender wanted on Canada-wide warrant found in Ottawa, OPP say

According to officers, the offences occurred in Bracebridge.

Dryden is described to be five-foot-six in height and 165 pounds, with short brown hair and hazel eyes. He has several tattoos, including a panther, a spider web, skulls and barbed wire on his left forearm, the words “three men kept a secret, two are dead” on his right arm and an eye on his left hand, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

Dryden is also wanted by the Hamilton Police Service for several violent criminal offences.

READ MORE: Hamilton police issue arrest warrant after gun shots fired at officers

Police say Dryden is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ontario’s repeat offender parole enforcement squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

 

 

