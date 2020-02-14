Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Feb. 15

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do in Winnipeg on the weekend, here is the rundown from Kahla Evans of ‘Global News Morning.‘

Whether you are spending it with friends, family or by yourself, this weekend is full of lovely things to do.

1. Affordable date ideas

If you’re looking for something nice to do this Valentine’s Day weekend but don’t want to spend a ton of cash, there are plenty of things you and your date can enjoy on a budget.

Simply head to The Forks for a ton of ideas and inspiration for your next date night.

Global News’ own Corey Callaghan took a tour this week and previewed some of the fun — and completely free — activities there.

It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s Day for you to go check out The Forks, nor do you have to have a date to take in all the fun. The Forks can be enjoyed all winter long!

For more ideas and information, you can visit The Forks’ website.

2. Cheers to love

If it’s still a little cold for you to head outside and you’d rather cuddle up indoors, Global News has some really nice recipes to share with you.

These cute Valentine’s Day-inspired cocktails can be made with or without alcohol and can also be enjoyed all year long.

If you want to make them in their original, boozy version, the alcohol mentioned in the interview above is actually made from icebergs off Canada’s East Coast.

To learn more on that and find the recipes, click here.

3. Festival du Voyageur

And if the cold doesn’t bother you at all, Festival du Voyageur kicks off this weekend.

Running from Feb. 14 to 23, it’s a truly Manitoba tradition and also one of the largest winter festivals in Canada.

There’s live entertainment, storytelling, food, snow sculptures and so much more.

And all the details can be found on the festival’s website.

Happy weekend, everyone!