2 suspects sought after jigsaw stolen from Bridgenorth Home Hardware: OPP

OPP are looking for two suspects after a jigsaw was reported stolen from a Bridgenorth Home Hardware store earlier this month.

Peterborough County OPP officers were called Tuesday afternoon to investigate a theft that occurred on Feb. 3 around 4:40 p.m. Police say two suspects are seen on video surveillance allegedly stealing a Black and Decker jigsaw valued at $62.99.

The male suspect had partial facial hair and was wearing black clothing with a black toque and was walking with a limp.

Peterborough County OPP seek these suspects in a reported theft at a Bridgenorth Home Hardware. OPP

The female suspect had dyed bright red hair, heavy eye makeup, red lipstick, sunglasses on her head and was wearing a black coat and black pants.

The suspects left the scene in a red Dodge Caravan.

Anyone with information on this case can contact Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401, the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

