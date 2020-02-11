Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough man charged with attempting to steal city bus at terminal, assaulting officer: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 10:47 am
A Peterborough man is accused of attempting to steal a city bus early Tuesday.
A Peterborough man is accused of attempting to steal a city bus early Tuesday. Global News Peterborough file

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with attempting to steal a Peterborough Transit city bus from the Simcoe Street bus terminal on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the terminal for a report of a man sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus and threatening transit employees. Police allege he was also attempting to steal the vehicle. The bus had keys in the ignition and was running at the time of the incident, police said.

READ MORE: Peterborough man charged with assault after cup of liquid thrown at bus driver, police say

Police say while officers attempted to remove the man from the vehicle, the suspect grabbed a fire extinguisher and deployed it. He also allegedly assaulted an officer.

Cody Craig Patterson, 29, of Murray Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

Selwyn gets connected with Peterborough Transit
Selwyn gets connected with Peterborough Transit
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough TransitFire ExtinguisherBus TheftPeterborough buscity bus thiefCody Craig PattersonPeterborough bus driver
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.