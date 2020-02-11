Peterborough man charged with attempting to steal city bus at terminal, assaulting officer: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with attempting to steal a Peterborough Transit city bus from the Simcoe Street bus terminal on Tuesday morning.

Peterborough Police Service says around 2:20 a.m., officers responded to the terminal for a report of a man sitting in the driver’s seat of the bus and threatening transit employees. Police allege he was also attempting to steal the vehicle. The bus had keys in the ignition and was running at the time of the incident, police said.

Police say while officers attempted to remove the man from the vehicle, the suspect grabbed a fire extinguisher and deployed it. He also allegedly assaulted an officer.

Cody Craig Patterson, 29, of Murray Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, mischief under $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday, police said.

