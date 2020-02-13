Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan health ministry confirms zero coronavirus cases in province

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 3:28 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 3:30 pm
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab confirmed zero cases of coronavirus in Saskatchewan on Thursday.
Saskatchewan’s Ministry of Health’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab confirmed zero cases of coronavirus in Saskatchewan on Thursday. Allison Bamford / Global News

Saskatchewan is still clear from coronavirus, according to the Ministry of Health.

The ministry’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, confirmed the news at a media scrum on Thursday.

He said 15 people have been tested for coronavirus. Fourteen have come back negative, while one is still pending.

READ MORE: Regina travellers returning from China self-isolating as coronavirus precaution

“Through the health line we’re getting regular calls and inquiries from people who have travelled and have questions,” Shahab said.

“We’ve gotten 86 calls over the last couple of weeks.”

Shahab said the province continues to ask anybody travelling back from China, especially Hubei, to self-isolate for at least two weeks and to call the health line when returning.

Story continues below advertisement

If anyone is feeling any flu-like symptoms, the province says to call the health line right away.

READ MORE: What are coronavirus symptoms? In mild cases, just like the common cold

There have been seven confirmed cases in Canada, to date. Shahab said the risk of the virus reaching Saskatchewan continues to be low.

As for the flu, there haven’t been any more reported deaths since the province’s update last week.

To date, there have been 25 intensive care unit admissions and 11 deaths.


