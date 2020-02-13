Couple arrested after checking into Hamilton hotel with stolen credit card: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton couple who checked into a downtown hotel had their stay cut short when police arrested the two after they tried to pay for their room with an allegedly stolen credit card.

Officers were called down to the Sheraton Hotel at 116 King St. W. on Thursday morning around 8:30 a.m. after staff from the hotel reported suspicion around the couple’s “financial ability,” say investigators.

Detectives later determined the credit card the man and woman used to pay for the room didn’t belong to either one of them.

After arresting the couple in their hotel room, officers discovered more credit cards, bank cards, passports, cheques and computer equipment that didn’t belong to the couple.

A 48-year-old man and 38-year-old woman are each facing two charges of fraud under $5,000 and uttering forged documents.

Story continues below advertisement

Both have a court date in Hamilton to answer charges in March.