Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police searching for suspects who allegedly placed racist posters around Durham Region

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 3:53 pm
Racist posters spotted in Whitby
WATCH ABOVE (FEBRUARY 7): Durham police are investigating a troubling situation in Whitby. It's where numerous anti-immigrant posters were found plastered on multiple mail boxes. Brittany Rosen reports.

Durham Regional Police have released photos of suspects allegedly involved in placing posters with discriminatory messages towards immigrants around the Durham Region.

Officers said the posters have been found throughout Durham between October 2019 and February 2020.

Durham police release photos of suspect(s) involved in placing discriminatory posters around the Durham Region
Durham police release photos of suspect(s) involved in placing discriminatory posters around the Durham Region Handout / Durham Regional Police

According to Durham police, all of the posters have white backgrounds with a black text and all have similar anti-immigration messages.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the most recent incidents occurred in early February in Whitby. They said posters were found on the Whitby Public Library, a school in Brooklin and on a mailbox.

READ MORE: ‘This is not the Whitby I live in’: Town, experts react to racist posters spotted around city

Investigators said similar posters were found in October in Port Perry and in Newcastle back in November.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call them at 1-888-579-1520 ext 1871 or anonymously at Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeWhitbyDurham Regional Policeport perryDRPSanti-immigrationNewcastleDiscriminatory posters
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.