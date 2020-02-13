Police searching for suspects who allegedly placed racist posters around Durham Region

Send this page to someone via email

Durham Regional Police have released photos of suspects allegedly involved in placing posters with discriminatory messages towards immigrants around the Durham Region.

Officers said the posters have been found throughout Durham between October 2019 and February 2020.

Durham police release photos of suspect(s) involved in placing discriminatory posters around the Durham Region Handout / Durham Regional Police

According to Durham police, all of the posters have white backgrounds with a black text and all have similar anti-immigration messages.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the most recent incidents occurred in early February in Whitby. They said posters were found on the Whitby Public Library, a school in Brooklin and on a mailbox.

Investigators said similar posters were found in October in Port Perry and in Newcastle back in November.

Police are asking anyone with information about these incidents to call them at 1-888-579-1520 ext 1871 or anonymously at Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.