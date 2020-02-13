Winnipeg men charged for purse theft, credit card fraud

Two men are facing charges after two shoppers had their purses stolen at Winnipeg grocery stores.
The first purse was stolen from a cart in a grocery store in the 800 block of Dakota Street. A credit card from the purse was later used at a restaurant in the 1400 block of Ellice Avenue. Police say a personal cheque also found in the purse was also fraudulently deposited at a bank.
The second purse was stolen from a cart in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue West. A credit card from the purse was later used in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.
After an investigation by the major crimes unit, police arrested two Winnipeg men Wednesday.
A 44-year-old man is charged with theft under $5,000, two counts of using a credit card, and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.
A 64-year-old man is charged with fraud under $5,000, forgery, and use of a forged document.
Both men have since been released from custody pending trial.
COMMENTS