Crime

Three teens stabbed during brawl at Keewatin grocery store: police

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 2:31 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Three teens were stabbed after a brawl in a local grocery store Tuesday, police say.

Winnipeg police were called to the Safeway at Tyndall Square at 850 Keewaitin St. just before 7 p.m.

Police said they got there in the aftermath of a fight between several males and found two teens, both 16, had been stabbed and were in critical condition. Pepper spray had also been used during the fight.

READ MORE: Tyndall Park Liquor Mart re-opens with secure entrance way following assault

The pair were taken to hospital and have since been upgraded to stable, said police.

A third teen went to the hospital himself with stab wounds and was also upgraded to stable.

No bystanders were hurt.

The major crimes unit is still investigating, said police. Anyone with information should call 1-204-986-6219.

